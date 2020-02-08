|
Wayne Wilson
Wayne Anthony Wilson born on January 31, 1959 in Gastonia, North Carolina, departed this life on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Wayne was married to his beloved wife and best friend, Maxine Wilson. He was a devoted husband and loved his entire family, his church family, his students, players and fellow basketball coaches.
Wayne professed his faith and love of God at an early age and was an active and faithful servant of God. A member of St. Mark Baptist Church on the Deacon Board, Men's Ministry, Superintendent of Sunday School, and Choir Member. Wayne was employed by Toledo Public Schools for 37 years and also served as a union steward. He was a basketball coach for teams at Lincoln and DeVeaux Elementary, Start, Rogers and Waite High Schools. In addition to coaching, he was always "fired up" about getting his players into colleges. Wayne treasured his relationships with the other coaches, players and their families.
Wayne is preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Hicks, father, John H. Wilson, sister Wanda Wilson and niece Robyn Cole.
Left to cherish his memory are wife Maxine, mother, Jessie Wilson her twin Betty Johnson, sisters Cassandra, Regina and Patricia Wilson, nephew Keenan Cole and great niece Kendell Cole, mother-in-law Maggie Woodard sisters-in-law Victoria and Jennifer Woodard, brothers-in-law Kenneth, Gary, Dwight Woodard and Danny Patterson (Pearl), God-children Arianna Bias, Charles Cudjoe, Sean Warren and Brandon Anderson. And a host of loved and treasured aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and awesome friends.
The visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the House of Day Funeral Home; Wake at 11:00 a.m. and Homegoing Service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 2340 N. Holland-Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH 43615 with Rev. C.L. Johnson, officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2020