Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Wayva J. (Comstock) Black


1926 - 2019
Wayva J. (Comstock) Black
Wayva J. (Comstock) Black

Wayva J. (Comstock) Black, 93, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Sylvania to Manfard and Clara (Everett) Comstock on August 25, 1926. Wayva married her high school sweetheart, Bernard (Bud) Black, after attending North Central University in Illinois. Bernard was the love of her life and she was devoted to her 3 sons and their families. Besides working outside the home as a bookkeeper and child-care provider, she loved collecting antiques and decorating her home. Wayva had such a positive outlook on life and a caring attitude that touched everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Brad (Kaye) Black, Baron (Margie) Black, Ben (Karolyn) Black; grandchildren, Darcy Black, Adam (Jamie) Siler, Clay (Misaki) Black, Brett (Laura) Black, Chris (Amy) Black, Spencer Black, McKenzie Black; ten great-grandchildren; sister Clara (John) Beach; and sister-in-law, Jean Comstock. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bernard; brother, Eugene Comstock; and her parents.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422). Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 A.M. with service to begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Ravine Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations be made to ProMedica Hospice.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
