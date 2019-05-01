Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Wendell Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wendell Arthur Johnson

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Wendell Arthur Johnson, an electrical engineer who was a retired Toledo Edison president and a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, died Sunday at Ohio Living Swan Creek senior community. He was 92.



He had a history of heart problems, said his daughter, Linda McCall.



Mr. Johnson retired at age 58 from Toledo Edison in 1985 after 35 years with the utility, where he was president since 1979. He chose to retire two years earlier than previously planned for health reasons that included quadruple-bypass surgery earlier that year, The Blade reported at the time.



He previously had been Toledo Edison's vice president of customer services, senior vice president of operations, executive vice president, and chief operating officer.



He had also served on the board of directors of FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse nuclear power plant, which he had "helped get up and running," his daughter said. FirstEnergy owns Toledo Edison.



Mrs. McCall said her father was "a person who liked to get to a consensus and did not like disagreement."



"He was a very straightforward man who came from very simple beginnings. He was a very hard worker," she said, adding that his family was very important to him.



Mr. Johnson, who came up through Edison's engineering side and had been responsible for designing many company facilities, made one decision that spared the company an expensive rebuilding job.



As the Saint Lawrence Seaway neared completion during the late 1950s, Edison's main power feed to downtown Toledo from its Acme plant in East Toledo was four large copper conductors strung across the Maumee River that hung about 25 feet too low to meet clearance requirements for Seaway ships.



It appeared that the towers, which were built in the 1920s, would have to be rebuilt. But Mr. Johnson researched their specifications and determined that they could support more tightly strung wires as long as the copper strands were replaced with lighter aluminum wires, which was done at a significant cost savings for Edison.



"That paid for my salary forever," Mr. Johnson told The Blade upon his retirement.



Future engineers may not be so lucky, he added, because the contemporary engineers already used computers and designed "right up to the hilt" for economy reasons, not leaving much flexibility for later changes.



Born March 29, 1927, in Grove City, Minn., to Arthur and Helen Johnson, Mr. Johnson was raised on a family farm in Minnesota and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1944.



He then volunteered for the Navy, with which he served on a transport vessel in the Pacific until his honorable discharge after World War II.



After the war, Mr. Johnson returned home and used his G.I. Bill to attend the University of Minnesota, from which he graduated in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He later got a master's degree from the University of Toledo.



He hired on as an engineer with Toledo Edison after completing his bachelor's studies and there met Joyce Smith, whom he married in 1950.



In 1952, Mr. Johnson was drafted into the Army and served for two years at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland until his honorable discharge after the end of the Korean War, after which he resumed his career at Edison.



In retirement, Mr. Johnson enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. He also liked to golf, read, and sing in the church choir.



He was a lifetime member of Memorial Lutheran Church.



His other memberships included the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, the Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce, the Toledo Humane Society, and American Red Cross-Greater Toledo Chapter, where he was a past board member. He was also a member of the Toledo Opera Association and the Toledo Rotary Club.



Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Joyce Johnson; daughter, Linda McCall; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother and a son.



Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. The family suggests tributes to a .



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019