|
|
Wendy J. Walker
Wendy J. Walker, 65, passed away November 4, 2019 at Divine Health Care. She was born June 29, 1954 to Thomas and Ella (Geist) Watkins. Wendy married Michael Walker on March 1, 1980, and together they raised 2 children.
Wendy was a 1972 graduate of Sylvania High School. She then graduated from Hillsdale University with a degree in Business Economics, where she was a member of the girls' basketball and tennis team. Wendy loved cooking, taking care of her family, and being with her dogs. She will be best remembered for sense of humor and always being there to help family and friends.
Wendy is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Michael; children, Nicholas (Danielle) Walker and Rachael (Robert) Halas; 3 grandchildren; and brother, Thomas (Geena) Watkins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at the Reeb Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1 p.m until 4 p.m. The service will begin at 4 p.m. On-line condolences may be given at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 8, 2019