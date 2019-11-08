Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy J. Walker


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy J. Walker Obituary
Wendy J. Walker

Wendy J. Walker, 65, passed away November 4, 2019 at Divine Health Care. She was born June 29, 1954 to Thomas and Ella (Geist) Watkins. Wendy married Michael Walker on March 1, 1980, and together they raised 2 children.

Wendy was a 1972 graduate of Sylvania High School. She then graduated from Hillsdale University with a degree in Business Economics, where she was a member of the girls' basketball and tennis team. Wendy loved cooking, taking care of her family, and being with her dogs. She will be best remembered for sense of humor and always being there to help family and friends.

Wendy is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Michael; children, Nicholas (Danielle) Walker and Rachael (Robert) Halas; 3 grandchildren; and brother, Thomas (Geena) Watkins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held at the Reeb Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1 p.m until 4 p.m. The service will begin at 4 p.m. On-line condolences may be given at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -