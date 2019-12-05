Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Jo Butler


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Jo Butler Obituary
Wendy Jo Butler

Wendy Jo Butler, age 52, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born October 5, 1967 at Toledo hospital to Albert and Nancy Hatch.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Ronald Butler; son, John (Amanda) Blossom; daughter, Courtney Blossom (Albert); sisters, Norma (Steve) Fitch, Terri Thomas, Vicky (Norm) Whitaker and 3 grandchildren that she cherished dearly, AJ, Tera, Mackenzie.

There will be a celebration of life party for Wendy this summer that will be posted at a later time.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -