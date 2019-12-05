|
|
Wendy Jo Butler
Wendy Jo Butler, age 52, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born October 5, 1967 at Toledo hospital to Albert and Nancy Hatch.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Ronald Butler; son, John (Amanda) Blossom; daughter, Courtney Blossom (Albert); sisters, Norma (Steve) Fitch, Terri Thomas, Vicky (Norm) Whitaker and 3 grandchildren that she cherished dearly, AJ, Tera, Mackenzie.
There will be a celebration of life party for Wendy this summer that will be posted at a later time.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019