Mr. Wesley H. Jones
Mr. Jones passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Promedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. He was born on November 30, 1938, in Toledo, OH, to William E. Jones and Vera M. (Porter) Jones. Wes attended Toledo Public Schools graduating from J.W. Scott High School.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Wilma Preston; sons, Wesley E. Jones, Emile Gable of Oakland, CA and Christopher Roosevelt; daughter, Tamyka L. Moore; stepdaughters, Dionne Huddleston and Roxanne Preston; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Marsha L. Clark and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 1 p.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Jimmy Jordan, Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020