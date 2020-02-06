Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley H. Jones


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley H. Jones Obituary
Mr. Wesley H. Jones

Mr. Jones passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Promedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. He was born on November 30, 1938, in Toledo, OH, to William E. Jones and Vera M. (Porter) Jones. Wes attended Toledo Public Schools graduating from J.W. Scott High School.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Wilma Preston; sons, Wesley E. Jones, Emile Gable of Oakland, CA and Christopher Roosevelt; daughter, Tamyka L. Moore; stepdaughters, Dionne Huddleston and Roxanne Preston; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Marsha L. Clark and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 1 p.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Jimmy Jordan, Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -