Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Wesley L. Horner, Jr.

Wesley L. Horner, Jr., 68, of Perrysburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Wesley was born August 2, 1950 in Paintsville, Kentucky to Wesley L. and Virginia (Fraley) Horner, Sr. Wesley proudly served our country in the United States Army Reserve. He married Alice Z. Vislay on May 20, 1972 in Toledo, Ohio and they lovingly shared 46 years together.

He currently was working as a Site Project Manager for GEM, Inc. He had many hobbies, but family was most important to him. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time and vacations with his family.

Along with his wife, Alice, he is survived by his children, Alison (Ryan) Ogdahl, Julie (Joe) Pesci and Paul (Fumi) Horner; grandchildren, Ava and Emma Ogdahl, Ellie and Joey Pesci and Mira and Kai Horner; siblings, Sue Krueger, Ron (Cher) Horner, Chuck (Kate) Horner and Sandy (James) Baker and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received Saturday, April 27, 2019 from Noon-7 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a Prayer Service beginning at 11 AM. Burial will be private.

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2019
