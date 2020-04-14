|
|
(News story) FREMONT – Wesley Richard Fahrbach II, a Fremont teacher turned businessman, elected official, and political functionary, died Friday at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Oregon. He was 69.
He died of complications from coronavirus, his son, Lincoln Fahrbach, said.
A former Sandusky County commissioner and Fremont city councilman, the elder Mr. Fahrbach retired about 2018 as northwest Ohio representative for U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio) after about six years.
Mr. Fahrbach, a Republican, was a county commissioner in the 1980s after serving two years as a city councilman.
Also since the 1980s, Mr. Fahrbach - whose first job in Fremont was that of a history teacher at Fremont Ross High School - had been a commercial-industrial real estate broker and developer. Over the years, he had owned family homes, commercial property, and an apartment complex in Fremont.
During his time as a county commissioner, he also co-owned a convenience store in Fremont that later closed.
"Wes was a wonderful guy who was dedicated to serving Northwest Ohio. …," Senator Portman said in a prepared statement. "I was always proud to have Wes represent me. He did so with integrity, good humor, and optimism. ..."
Before working for Senator Portman, Mr. Fahrbach was Governor George Voinovich's regional representative in northwest Ohio in the 1990s and then represented Mr. Voinovich locally again in the 2000s, when the latter was a U.S. senator.
Mr. Fahrbach was also the district representative of Governor Bob Taft for several years in 2000s.
Additionally, also in the 2000s, Mr. Fahrbach was at a different time deputy director of Sandusky County Economic Development Corp., of which he was a co-founder in 1983. He also helped create the Sandusky-Seneca-Tiffin Port Authority.
Over the years, he also volunteered at area athletic events and for charitable organizations such as Fremont Ross Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, which he had headed until the time of death.
"He was always incredibly passionate about helping people, especially in finding employment. He was also always excited about meeting new people. ... And a lot of this translated into his political career and his volunteering," his son said.
Mr. Fahrbach was born April 11, 1950 in Terra Haute, Ind. to Wesley Fahrbach I and Gloria Gibbins Fahrbach, the oldest of eight children.
In 1968, he graduated from Fremont Ross High School. While in high school, he became an Eagle Scout.
He later continued his education at Heidelberg University and then at Ohio State University, graduating in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in education.
Mr. Fahrbach then taught history and social sciences for Columbus public schools for a few years until moving back to Fremont in the mid-1970s to teach history at Fremont Ross High School.
He taught at Fremont Ross High until he got into business and politics in the late 1970s - early 1980s.
In his free time, Mr. Fahrbach enjoyed genealogy and reading about local history.
He was a member of the area Rotary and Kiwanis.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Linda Fahrbach; sons, Kurt Loudy and Lincoln Fahrbach; daughter, Micheline Fahrbach; brothers, Father Paul Fahrbach, David Fahrbach, Rev. John Fahrbach, and Michael Fahrbach; sisters, Ellen Bergman, Phyllis Fahrbach, and Donna Bergman; and a granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned at a later date.
Arrangements are by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Fremont Ross Athletic Boosters.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 14, 2020