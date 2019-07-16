|
Wesley Roberts
Mr. Wesley Roberts passed away July 9, 2019 at his home. He was a graduate of 1969 South Calhoun H.S. (MS) and retiree of Doehler Jarvis as a Boiler Maker.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiaira Brewington; 3 sisters, Oree (Sammie T.) Pratt, Annie (Mack) Douglas, Rose Harris and one brother, Carl (Tamara) Roberts.
Services will be 11:00 am Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The House of Day Funeral Chapel where visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6:00 pm.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from July 16 to July 17, 2019