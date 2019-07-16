Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Roberts


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Roberts Obituary
Wesley Roberts

Mr. Wesley Roberts passed away July 9, 2019 at his home. He was a graduate of 1969 South Calhoun H.S. (MS) and retiree of Doehler Jarvis as a Boiler Maker.

He is survived by his daughter, Tiaira Brewington; 3 sisters, Oree (Sammie T.) Pratt, Annie (Mack) Douglas, Rose Harris and one brother, Carl (Tamara) Roberts.

Services will be 11:00 am Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The House of Day Funeral Chapel where visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6:00 pm.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now