|
|
Wiilliam "Bill" Muckinhaupt
William "Bill" Muckinhaupt, 65, of Toledo passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Bill was born in Corry, Pa., the son of the late Richard and Katherine Muckinhaupt. He was a graduate of Gannon University in Erie, Pa. It was in Erie that he met his wife, Peg. They were married on January 20, 1975.
Bill spent his career with Lucas County, serving in multiple roles. After he retired in 2009, he volunteered at various places, as well as painted houses with his good friend, Bob Bernardo.
He was known for his witty (and sometimes dry) sense of humor and his generous spirit. He found joy in conversation, in helping his neighbors with caring for their pets and snow blowing, and in his daily walks. He also held a black belt in karate, enjoyed cruises, was an avid reader, and always wanted to learn something new.
Bill was the father of Michael "Curt" (Becky) and Maureen "Mo" (Josh), and the brother of Barb (Denny) Stine, Sally (Stew) Koontz, Jim, and Tom (Bill Chase), and grandchildren Tyler (Amanda), Nick, and Nadia. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Peg, his parents, and several aunts and uncles.
Those wishing to honor Bill's memory are encouraged to do so by making a contribution to St. Jude's, , or by performing a random act of kindness.
Per Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation, and a private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. Condolences for Bill's family may be expressed online at www.ansberg-west.com
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 10, 2019