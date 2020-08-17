(News story) Wilbert Walter Matthes, who with his wife owned and operated Matthes Evergreen Farm in Ida, Mich., and helped families make holiday memories for more than 50 years, died Aug. 11 in Fountain View of Monroe. He was 92.
He had been in the rehabilitation and long-term care facility since hip surgery and was not ill, his daughter Kris Ray said.
"He wasn't sick, so I guess you could say he died of a broken heart," she said.
His wife, Margaret "Peg" Matthes, whom he married Nov. 19, 1949, in Ottawa Lake, died Nov. 18, 2015, one day before their 66th wedding anniversary.
The couple built their 100-acre family farm up from selling a few dozen Christmas trees at a yard stand each year to selling 1,000 a day during the holiday season.
"When my Dad bought the farm, it was a mixture of some good soil and a lot of sand. My mother would always say to keep the sand from blowing away you plant a few trees, and they happened to be evergreens," Mrs. Ray said. "For as long as I can remember we had a little tree lot out here in the yard, and it went from a little tree lot to a big tree lot."
She remembers coming home from school and helping customers, walking with them from tree to tree until they found the perfect one for Christmas. The family used an old chicken coop as their checkout booth.
On one winter day, a customer asked if the Mattheses had anything hot to drink. They didn't, but the next day they started selling cups of coffee from behind the checkout booth, and that soon grew to include hot chocolate.
Then people asked if there was any food available to purchase. Soon after, homemade sugar cookies in the shape of Christmas trees were packaged and available for purchase.
And if you're walking through the snow down rows and rows of trees looking for the perfect one to take home and decorate, you're bound to get a little cold. So Mr. Matthes converted an old barn on the property to a warming station.
"That's how the whole thing snowballed into what it is now," Mrs. Ray said.
According to a Blade article from 1988, the farm grew to offer an autumnal festival, a barn of crafts, pony rides, hay rides, and a petting zoo alongside the cut-your-own Christmas tree tradition.
"My Dad always had ideas of expanding and was always making improvements," his daughter said.
Mrs. Matthes didn't want to sell the farm, but when she died it became more difficult to run it.
"We didn't want to see all the memories, all the people's family traditions, we didn't want to see that end, and Dad didn't want to see that end," Mrs. Ray said.
They decided to sell to distant relatives with the same last name, who have made some improvements Mr. Matthes had always thought about.
Besides owning the tree farm, Mr. Matthes was a skilled carpenter.
He owned and operated Matthes Cabinets until 1990, and he built more than 100 bluebird houses to put up throughout the farm. Son Karl Matthes said the couple and their adopted dog Pugsley, a 100-pound shepherd/?Labrador mix, would walk the acres and keep a journal about the bluebirds.
"They had a regular route once a week," he said.
Mr. Matthes was also a pilot, though he took a break while his five children were going through school. Later in life he would rent a plane from a local airport and fly his wife somewhere for dinner, his son said.
He also thoroughly enjoyed barbershop singing and was a member of Commodores of Harmony in Maumee, Floral City Barbershop in Monroe, and The Long and Short of It quartet.
He had a strong faith and was a founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida.
Mr. Matthes was born March 12, 1928 in Monroe to Walter and Mamie Matthes. He graduated from Lambertville High School and attended Adrian College, where he met his wife. The couple moved to Ida, their longtime home, in 1950 and raised five children. They operated the tree farm from 1960-2016.
His son Norman Matthes died Nov. 24, 2018.
Surviving are his sons Marvin Matthes and Karl Matthes; daughters Kathy Honomichl and Kris Ray; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Capaul Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Humane Society of Monroe, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
This is a news story by Sarah Elms. Contact her at selms@theblade.com
.