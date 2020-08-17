Dear Family,

Marilyn and I are so very sorry to hear of Wilb’s passing. We send you prayers at this difficult time.

Dad and I spent time with him a year ago and had a great visit. He still had a great sense of humor and we had some good laughs.

My family had a number of memorable visits to the farm. We especially recall Grandma Havekost’s 90th birthday celebration.

Unfortunately, living in Denver, we were never able to visit during the Christmas season. Two years ago, Wilb, Kenny, dad and I went to lunch at a restaurant that I believe was called the Schoolhouse. We then drove all over the farm.

God truly gifted Wilb in many ways and he will be missed by many.

Peg and Wilb’s reunion will be a joyous occasion.

God’s peace, Jeff and Marilyn

Jeff Havekost

