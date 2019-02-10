Wilbur E. Bedacht



Wilbur E. Bedacht, 71, passed away on February 8, 2019 in Toledo at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born in Toledo on October 5, 1947 to Frieda and Elmer Bedacht.



Wilbur served his country honorably as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a correctional officer for 20 years and also worked for the Street Department for the city of Toledo prior to his retirement in 2001. Wilbur was an avid motorcycle fan and was a longtime member of the GWRRA. He also enjoyed fishing and woodworking.



He is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Judy; children Dustin Bedacht, and Erica (Charles) Snyder; grandchildren, Rebecca, Elijah, Benjamin, and Cane; sister Mary Ellen; nephew and niece David and Jessica. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.



Wilbur's family wishes to extend special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the excellent care that he received.



Friends are invited to visit on Monday February 11, 2019 after 11:00am at the Maumee United Methodist Church 405 Sackett St., Maumee Ohio where a memorial service will begin at 12:00noon. Those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangement have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



