Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Alliance Church
2201 Monroe St.
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Alliance Church
2201 Monroe St.
Toledo, OH
Wilferd John "Willie" Heidebrink


1932 - 2019
Wilferd John "Willie" Heidebrink Obituary
Wilferd John "Willie" Heidebrink

Wilferd John "Willie" Heidebrink, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Gardens of St. Francis. He was born November 11, 1932, in Toledo. Willie was a 1950 graduate of Lake High School and a United States Air Force veteran. He was a job superintendent with Rudolph Libbe, retiring with 41 years. Willie was a member of First Alliance Church and Portage Valley Flying Club. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying his Piper Warrior. He also enjoyed doing his own mechanical work. In his retirement years he enjoyed traveling to see family from coast to coast.

Willie is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of 64 years; children, Kenneth (Karen), Douglas (Janie), Keith (Marsha), James (Julie) and Sherryl (Robert) Hoyt; grandchildren, Jonathan (Jolene), Andrew, Kristin (Cory), Joshua (Brittany), Rebecca (Derek), Benjamin (Andrea), Heather (Craig), Jessica, Justin, Madison and Melia; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Howard (Janice); sisters-in-law, Betty and Sharon; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved friend and neighbor, Harry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry John and Marian (Engel) Heidebrink; brothers, Robert and Harold.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Alliance Church, 2201 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43604 with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Street Mission.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019
