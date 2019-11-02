|
Wilford Williamson
Wilford Williamson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Funeral Service was held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fouche Hudson Funeral Home, Oakland, CA. Internment will be private.
Wilford is survived by April, mother of his daughter Krystina and son Geordi; daughter, Gabrielle (Jayzelle-mother); his mother, Helen Patricia Williamson; brother, Delbert Williamson and sister, Melva Gilmore (Genus). He was preceded in death by his father, Hollis Williamso; sister, Rosalyn Simms (Harold) and brother, Dale Williamson (Nadine).
Published in The Blade on Nov. 2, 2019