Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
3665 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland, CA 94609
510-654-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilford Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilford Williamson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilford Williamson Obituary
Wilford Williamson

Wilford Williamson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Funeral Service was held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fouche Hudson Funeral Home, Oakland, CA. Internment will be private.

Wilford is survived by April, mother of his daughter Krystina and son Geordi; daughter, Gabrielle (Jayzelle-mother); his mother, Helen Patricia Williamson; brother, Delbert Williamson and sister, Melva Gilmore (Genus). He was preceded in death by his father, Hollis Williamso; sister, Rosalyn Simms (Harold) and brother, Dale Williamson (Nadine).

Published in The Blade on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -