Wilhelmine Christine Young
Wilhelmine Christine Young, 84, of Harrietta, MI passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 in her home. She was born July 26, 1935 in Obereisenheim, Germany to George and Frieda (Heim) Hohn. She met LeRoy H. Young while he was serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. She married LeRoy in St. Peters Lutheran Church in Martin, OH on April 25, 1956. They made their home in Curtice, OH and had four children, Benjamin (Carol) Young, LeAnne (The Late, Mike) Favro, Debra Elkins, and Leroy Young.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Roger, Dustin, Joshua, Heather, Michael, Danielle, Kevin, Jeremy, Jessica, Farrah; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, LeRoy; sisters, Gretel Spina and Erika Dove; granddaughter, Crystal.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. Funeral Services will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elliston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Munson Hospice of Traverse, MI or the .
Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020