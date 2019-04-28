Willa M. Hayes Randles



Willa M. Hayes Randles, 93, passed away April 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Toledo. Born in Alamo, TN, her family relocated to Toledo in 1947. She was a retiree of Ransom & Randolph Dentsply.



She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Jennifer (Thomas) Tiggs, sons Ronald (Joanne) Hayes and Melvin (Ella) Hayes, James Jr.(Carol), Lee (Diane), Carl, Milton, Kevin and Perry Randles, special cousin Curtis (Marie) Smith Sr., 25 grandchildren and a host of great, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.



We would like to send a special thanks to Donna, Diana and Seantrice of Blackstone Nursing and Area Office on Aging for the care given to our mother, and to Donnette Tiggs and Lorraine Hayes for all the love and support they have given us. We would also like to thank members of the Gentlemen's Club of Burlington, Iowa.



Visitation will be Tuesday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 12:00 noon at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Bishop G. Frank Sherman officiant, interment Forest Cemetery. www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019