Willadene "Billie" Werner
1923 - 2020
Willadene "Billie" Werner

Willadene "Billie" Werner, 97, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the TowneHouse Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Billie was born May 7, 1923 in Richmond, Indiana the daughter of the late William and Edith Lichty McMahan and raised by her uncle and aunt, Vernon and Esther Lichty Doddridge. Billie graduated from Richmond High School, and earned her bachelors degree in English Literature from Earlham College. Her family will continue to admire and cherish her many exceptional qualities, especially her wonderful capacity to view matters from the other person's perspective.

Billie is survived by her son, Scott (John Lippe) Werner; daughter, Susan (Kenneth) Terfler; granddaughters, Katherine (Randall) Williams, Jane (Andrew) Gibson; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Gibson and Ryan Gibson. Billie was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, George Werner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the National Parks Foundation http://give.nationalparks.org/goto/werner. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Praying the Holy Spirit will comfort you during this hard time. Met George and Billy on a trip in 1984. They were a great couple.
Sincerely,
Nicholette
Nicholette Hester
