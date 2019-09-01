|
|
Willard E. Carroll Sr.
Willard Eugene Carroll, age 86, of Toledo, passed away August 27, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Willard was born August 18, 1933 in Toledo to Robert and Beatrice (Rapp) Carroll. He was employed with Rudolph Libbe Inc for many years as a Master Mason. He was a member of Local 3 BAC. Willard, avid NASCAR fan enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling. He and his brother Chuck, built and drove cars number 82 and 83 on the ARCA circuit.
He is survived by his children, Tammy J. (Dean) Kowalski, Willard E. (Tonya) Carroll, Jr.; longtime companion, Jane Kwiatkowski; sister, Barbara (Jon) Cunningham; brother, Charles (Cathy) Carroll; six granddaughters; seven great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; brother, Robert.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.
To leave a special message for Willard's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019