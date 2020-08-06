Willard G. StuckeyWillard G. Stuckey, age 83, of Toledo, passed away suddenly Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born December 20, 1936, to Glenn and Ethel Stuckey.He was a member of the US Air Force from 1955 -1958 as an aircraft mechanic. He retired from Fort Bend County Road and Bridge where he worked as a master mechanic for heavy equipment. He spent many years doing what he loved, racing cars, fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a loving husband and father.He is survived by his children, Debbie (Tim) Antoine, Charles (Lynn) Stuckey, Norma Miller, Donna Wayner, Penny (Eddie) Kroetz, Guy (Tracy) Smith, Christena (Melvin) Stanton; 25 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Underwood and Sandy Reed.He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Harriet; son, Willard; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4-9:00 P.M., where the funeral services will be held, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.Online condolences to