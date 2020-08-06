1/1
Willard G. Stuckey
1936 - 2020
Willard G. Stuckey

Willard G. Stuckey, age 83, of Toledo, passed away suddenly Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born December 20, 1936, to Glenn and Ethel Stuckey.

He was a member of the US Air Force from 1955 -1958 as an aircraft mechanic. He retired from Fort Bend County Road and Bridge where he worked as a master mechanic for heavy equipment. He spent many years doing what he loved, racing cars, fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his children, Debbie (Tim) Antoine, Charles (Lynn) Stuckey, Norma Miller, Donna Wayner, Penny (Eddie) Kroetz, Guy (Tracy) Smith, Christena (Melvin) Stanton; 25 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Underwood and Sandy Reed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Harriet; son, Willard; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4-9:00 P.M., where the funeral services will be held, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
