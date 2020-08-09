1/1
William A. Bruecken
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Bruecken

William A. Bruecken, 87, died June 23, 2020, at his home in Laguna Woods, CA, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. The son of Mary Magdalen and Dr. Albert Bruecken, he was born January 17, 1933, in Pittsburgh, PA. Bill graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with an engineering degree, and later served in the U.S. Army as an engineer for 2 years. Bill was married to the love of his life, Donna for 49 years until her passing in 2003. The family moved from Pittsburgh to Toledo in 1971, Bill resided there until 2006. Bill was employed with Surface Combustion Div- Midland Ross Corp. for 30 years until retirement in 2001.

Bill has had a strong Catholic faith and was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Toledo. In 2006 Bill moved to Laguna Woods, CA, Bill was known for his passionate smile and contagious laughter as he was always surrounded by friends and family on his infamous porch. His love of nature including trees and his hummingbirds is just a part of what made him so special and caring.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Sue Holden (Jim); sons, William Jr. (Amy), Thomas (Jackie), Douglas (Teresa) and sister Claire McFadden; grandchildren, Sean (Nora), Nicholas (Audra), Shelby Calvin (Evan), Andrew (Samantha), Brandon (Tess), Heather, Hailey, Devin, and Faylyn; great grandchildren, Breckin, Greer, Landen and Summer.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; son, Eric; and siblings, Thomas, Albert, Robert, James and Jean.

A Memorial visitation will held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Saturday, August 15th, from 9-11 a.m., with a Memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to your preferred cancer foundation. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved