William A. Crapsey Sr.
William a Crapsey Sr. 75 of Toledo passed away Friday September 20, 2019 in Wauseon, Ohio. William was born in Toledo on April 27, 1944 to Joseph and Mildred (Kelly) Crapsey. He was a retired truck driver that enjoyed his days camping, fishing, watching his Steelers play, but most of all enjoyed time spent with family and close friends. Billy was a proud Marine, the baby of 13 children and spoiled rotten. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christina (Wagner) Crapsey; parents; daughter, Lisa Crapsey; grandsons, William the III, and Christopher Childress; granddaughter, Brandi Herbert, and 11 siblings. He is survived by his children, William Jr, Christopher and James (Andrea Slaten) Crapsey; last surviving sibling, sister, Eleanor (Alton Jones) Frey; special brother-in-law, Mike Wagner; special sister-in-law, Peggy Fry; 16 grandkids and 15 great grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio (419-475-5055) on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019