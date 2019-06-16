Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
William A. Hodge, 54, of Riga, MI was born October 10, 1964 in Toledo, OH to Billie J. and Patricia (Lorton) Hodge and passed away on June 13, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital after a long illness. Since 2011, he worked for L&W Engineering in Blissfield, MI, where he met his wife, Tami Balazs; they were married in 2017.

Bill was a graduate of Springfield High School, where he enjoyed being a member of the baseball team. He continued to play men's softball for many years afterwards. Bill loved to fish, especially ice fishing, as well as play golf and root for Ohio State: "GO BUCKS!" He and Tami recently enjoyed a trip to Miami, FL, and had fun Peacock Bass fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Tami Hodge; sons, Zach and Alex Hodge; Tami's children, Ashleigh, Lindsay, and Cody; stepchildren, Austin and Ashley; granddaughter, Addison Hannah; brother, Toby Hodge; stepfather, Jerry (Sharon) Williams; and a step- brother and sister.

Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The .

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 18, 2019
