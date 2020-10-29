1/2
William A. Jambor
1945 - 2020
William A. Jambor

William A. Jambor, 74 of Monroe, MI, passed away unexpectedly while deer hunting in Upper Michigan on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born October 27, 1945 to William and Anna (Walko) Jambor. A graduate of Macomber High School, Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked for Doehler-Jarvis for over 30 years, and retired from Reiter Automotive.

He loved to scuba dive with his sons, as well as hunting with them in Upper Michigan. He also enjoyed his trips to Alaska, and his family reunions in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jason Jambor; brother,Robert, and sister, Mary Ann.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Jambor; daughter, Paula (Terry) Brown; son, Eric (Melissa) Jambor; brothers, Louis (Maria ), John, Joseph (Darlene) and Stephen; sisters, Helen (Terry) Smetanka, Margie (Nick) Taliano and Elizabeth Thornbury; grandchildren, Savanna Brown, Makenna Jambor, Alecia Agner, Trisha Agner and Olivia Moore, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Linda Jambor, and his beloved dog Hanna.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, on Monday November 2, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 3rd. at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 511 S. Monroe St., Monroe MI, where the family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. Entombment will be private. Memorials may take the form of contributions to The Devoted Barn, 1301 W. Rose Center Rd, Holly, MI 48442. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
