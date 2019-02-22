|
William A, "Corky" Korcsog
William "Corky" Korcsog, 84, of Oregon, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 20, 2019 at Bay Park Hospital. Corky was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 29, 1934 to Alex and Margaret (Kovesdi) Korcsog. He worked at LOF for 55 years. Corky was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Parish. He loved wrestling. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting casinos and playing poker.
Corky is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Helen Korcsog; children, Lou, Helen, Debbie, Kathy and Chris; and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers; and 1 sister.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish – St. Stephens Church.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019