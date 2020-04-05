|
William A. Mays
William A Mays, age 75, of Toledo, OH passed away March 28, 2020 in SKLD of Perrysburg with his dedicated wife and a friend by his side. Bill was born November 13, 1944 in Toledo, OH to William C. and Dorothy (Vogt) Mays. He was a 1962 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. He met the love of his life, Leilonie Reau at Sunset Acres Beach and they were married Feb 24, 1979. He was a Teamster Member and a line haul feeder driver for UPS for over 30 years. His CB handle was "Thumper".
Bill was an Elder actively serving the West Central congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed serving the public as a full time minister for many years sharing what was close to his heart, the Bible's hope for our future. This included visits to the Toledo Correctional Institution where he participated in services and fellowship.
He always enjoyed spending time in his pool with friends, loved to travel and had an adventurous spirit. Bill was so deeply loved by all and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His wife called him "Her knight in Shining Armor" and would say "They don't come any better!" She introduced him as being "..her better 2/3 because he was 6'4" and she is only 5'."
Surviving Bill are his loving wife, Leilonie; children, William Mays, Tim (Heather) Mays, Theresa Mays and Terry (Terry) Mays. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Preceding Bill in death were his parents; grandson, Devin Mellman; brother, Richard Mays and sister Dorotha Shepherd.
The family would like to thank the staff at SKLD of Perrysburg for their excellent care, kindness and love shown to Bill (Willie) and Leilonie. Also, the family is sending their gratitude to the staff who took care of him through Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their support and loving care in providing him comfort.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, services and burial in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, A life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 419-475-5055.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020