1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) William A. McAfee, a longtime teacher in the Springfield Schools for whom physical activity and sport were interwoven with career and avocation, died Saturday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 64.



He had cancer, daughter Jillian McAfee said.



Mr. McAfee, of Monclova Township, taught in the Springfield district for 35 years, mostly physical education to elementary students and health to those in middle school.



"He loved being able to impact people's lives," his daughter said. "It's been amazing for us children to hear from his former students and people's he worked with, sharing stories on the impact he made on people's lives.



"He was always looking for the good in people," she said.



Mr. McAfee took the same approach in class as when coaching baseball or junior high wrestling.



"He made it fun," his daughter said. "He had a way of weaving life lessons into teaching."



He made a high school football field his destination on fall Fridays for years - either to watch his sons from the stands or on the gridiron as an official.



When the back judge spot in Harry Johnson's crew opened up, "we all decide we were going to go after Bill," said Rick Gross, adding that he and the others knew Mr. McAfee from grade school and junior varsity officiating.



The crew got started traveling wherever it could to get a game - Hilltop in Williams County; Buckeye Central in Crawford County.



"Once we got established, we would be closer to home," Mr. Gross said. "He was very conscientious. He took it seriously, but we still had fun.



"He was dedicated. Always trying to get better," Mr. Gross said. "He was a genuine good guy."



Through his 50th birthday, Mr. McAfee was a distance runner who took part in events with friends.



"He loved training for races," his daughter said. He ran a handful of marathons. His favorite was the Detroit Free Press' international marathon. But he routinely ran 10-kilometer courses and half marathons.



He closed his running career with the 50-kilometer course of the annual Dances With Dirt event that takes participants to Hell, Mich.



He was born Sept. 11, 1954, in Jackson, Mich., to Connie and Jack McAfee. He was a graduate of Bowsher High School. Mr. McAfee worked summers at Camp Big Silver in Michigan, owned by what was the Boys Club of Toledo. He already enjoyed sports, and the experience inspired his career in education, his daughter said.



He received a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and a master's degree from the University of Toledo.



As his children were growing up, the McAfees lived in South Toledo. He took videos of their ball games and dance and musical performances - which the family went home to watch together afterward.



"He had a light-hearted personality," his daughter said.



Surviving are his wife, the former Margaret "Peg" Gilmore, whom he married March 7, 1979; sons, Tom and Scott McAfee; daughter, Jillian McAfee; brother, Jon McAfee, and three grandchildren.



Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a member.



The family suggests tributes to Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo or Springfield High School Athletics.



