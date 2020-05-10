William A. "Bill" Trouten, Jr.William A. "Bill" Trouten, Jr., age 87, of Rossford, passed away May 4, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. William was born January 2, 1933 in Monroe, Michigan to William and Ruth (Garnett) Trouten, Sr. He and his late wife, Beulah, were longtime members of Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses - Riverview Congregation. Bill was a Detroit Tiger's fan and an avid reader who loved spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, William was also preceded in death by his wife Beulah on Feb. 4, 2019; two children, Jeff Trouten and Bethann Leach; and brothers, Gary and Robert Trouten . He is survived by children, William (Sally) Trouten, III, Ricky (Bobbi) Trouten and Donald Trouten; step-children, Cheryl (Stan) Kolebuck, Gayla (John) Badger, Kim Friar, Kathy (Greg) Wolff and Kris Everitt; siblings, Ruth Ann (Mike) Williamson and Ronald (Joyce) Trouten; 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.Visitation and Services for William will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support William's family during this difficult time.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.To leave a special message for William's family, please visit