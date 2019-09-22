|
(News story) Dr. William A. Winslow, a longtime east side physician for the elderly residents of the Lutheran home, who with his wife, Beverlee, spent warm weather months in retirement living aboard their boat, died Sept. 10 in nursing care at South Port Square in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was 89.
He had a stroke July 30, his wife said.
The couple nearly three years ago moved to independent living at South Port Square after selling their wintertime canal-front home at Punta Gorda., Fla. The year before, they'd sold the Eddie K, a boat named for his father-in-law, Eddie Kubic, who introduced him to boating.
The Eddie K was his fifth vessel and akin to a three-story home, his wife said, with state room and space for a full-sized fridge, conventional oven, and washer and dryer.
And it was an upgrade meant to be lived in. Dr. Winslow retired from medicine in 1998. He didn't like cold weather. His wife didn't like hot weather.
"We compromised," his wife said. The couple moved from their Oregon residence to their summer home - the Eddie K docked at Toledo Yacht Club, where at one point they were the oldest boating members. Winters took them to Punta Gorda.
"We didn't want to have two properties to worry about," Dr. Winslow told The Blade in 2007.
The couple through the years cruised the Great Lakes, except for Superior.
"He enjoyed being on the water," his daughter, Nancy Wilhelm, said. "It's totally different from the pressure of being a doctor. He could just enjoy himself."
He learned safety and waterway rules of the road from the Toledo Power Squadron. He in time became active and was a past commander in Toledo and a national officer.
"He was the type of person, if he did it, he did it right," his wife said.
He was born May 1, 1930, to Evelyn and J.B. Winslow, grew up in Temperance, and was a graduate of Bedford High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in 1952 from the University of Toledo and his medical degree in 1955 from the University of Michigan, which he attended as he finished his undergraduate studies.
An Air Force veteran, he was base physician for two years in Everett, Wash. He'd served an internship at Riverside Hospital and joined the Family Medical Center in East Toledo.
He made rounds daily for decades at the Lutheran Orphans and Old Folks Home, as it was then known. In the medical practice, he'd delivered babies and assisted with surgery, but in time, his office patients tended to be older as well.
"He was a very quiet person. He would sit there and listen to their problems," his wife said. "He wasn't one to chit chat."
Yet he'd come to the office early in order to return patient phone calls.
"He liked helping people," his daughter said.
He'd been an elder of First St. John Lutheran Church, where he regularly attended early morning services before his rounds at St. Charles or Riverside hospitals. He also was an elder at Faith Lutheran Church in Punta Gorda.
He was a member of Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club and the Peach River Power Squadron.
He followed UM football and had been a season ticket holder.
His son David Allen Winslow died Feb. 24, 2002.
Surviving are his wife, the former Beverlee Kubic, whom he married June 18, 1955; sons, Michael and Douglas Winslow; daughter, Nancy Wilhelm; brother, Paul Winslow; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service is pending in Ohio. A service is to be held in December at South Port Square.
The family suggests tributes to First St. John Lutheran Church in Toledo or Faith Lutheran Church, Punta Gorda, Fla.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 22, 2019