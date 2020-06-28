William Adkins
1941 - 2020
William Adkins

William Daniel Adkins, age 79, of Oregon, Ohio passed away June 23, 2020. He was born January 14, 1941 to George Ivan and Edith Ann (Beckett) Adkins in Huntington, West Virginia. William was employed for many years as an owner operator truck driver. As a history enthusiast, he enjoyed his firearms, cards and Western movies. He was his own GPS and was never wrong with directions.

He is survived by his children, Chrisa (Matthew), David (Janet); his girlfriend, Donna; siblings, Shirley, Diane, Debbie and Norma; and seven grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; and his great-aunt and uncle, Josie and John Lewis. Memorial contributions in William's name may be made to Orchard Villa. A celebration of William's life will held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon, Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
