The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Sinai Pentecostal Church
809 N. Detroit Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Albert "Bill" Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Albert "Bill" Gardner Obituary
William "Bill" Albert Gardner

Mr. William Albert Gardner, aka "Bill" age 82, passed away October 25, 2019 at his home. He retired from General Motors in 1999 after thirty-one years of service.

William is survived by wife, Katrinka; children, Dennis, Patricia (Joseph), Sharon, Albert, Marcella, Cory, Latia and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

There will be visitation services Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Mount Sinai Pentecostal Church, 809 N. Detroit Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, Pastor Regina Shinaul officiant. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Download Now