|
|
William "Bill" Albert Gardner
Mr. William Albert Gardner, aka "Bill" age 82, passed away October 25, 2019 at his home. He retired from General Motors in 1999 after thirty-one years of service.
William is survived by wife, Katrinka; children, Dennis, Patricia (Joseph), Sharon, Albert, Marcella, Cory, Latia and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
There will be visitation services Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Mount Sinai Pentecostal Church, 809 N. Detroit Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, Pastor Regina Shinaul officiant. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019