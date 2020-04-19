William Allen Stalder
William Allen Stalder 03/24/1942 - 04/16/2020 William A. Stalder, 78, known as Bill to his many friends and family, passed away on April 16, 2020 after a long illness. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary and his parents, Marjory and Joseph Stalder. Bill worked as an auto mechanic at Piasecki Auto Service until 1998. He also served the community of Whitehouse, Ohio for many years as a police officer until forced to retire due to multiple sclerosis. Bill is survived by his children, Margaret (Steven) Fine of Ann Arbor, MI, William (Amy) Stalder, Jr. of Swanton, OH, Douglas Stalder of Temperance, MI, Richard (Jayme) Stalder of Clarksville, TN; his granddaughters, Brianna and Taylor Stalder; great grandson, Illian and his sisters, Barbara (Jim) Blair, Gerry Stalder, and Linda (the late Earl) Carpenter. Bill requested that there be no visitation or service to mark his passing. He will be laid to rest alongside Mary at Ottawa Hills Cemetery. Services were entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, Ohio. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Bill's memory is encouraged to consider The Make-A-Wish Foundation or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
