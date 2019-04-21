William Alton McAfee



William (Bill) Alton McAfee, 64, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away April 20th, 2019. He was born in Jackson, Michigan, to Jack and Connie McAfee.



Bill was a graduate of Bowsher High School, Bowling Green State University, and earned his Masters of Administration from University of Toledo. He taught Health and Physical Education for Springfield Schools for 35 years, where he also coached wrestling and baseball. Additionally, Bill refereed wrestling and football throughout Northwest Ohio for many years.



Bill had fond memories with family at Clark Lake, The Boys Club Camp Big Silver, and annual family vacations in Florida. Bill was an avid marathon runner and completed the "Dances with Dirt 50k" for his 50th birthday. He was a dedicated father who loved attending and videotaping his children's many activities.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Connie McAfee. Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Peg McAfee; and his children, Tom (Ashley) McAfee, Scott (Kaitlyn) McAfee, and Jillian McAfee. Bill enjoyed his time as "Grammer Bill" to his grandchildren Greyson, Brooke, and Chase McAfee. He is also survived by his brother, Jon (Kay) McAfee; nephews Nathan and Ryan McAfee and their families; as well as sister-in-law Liz (Rick) Osgood.



Please join the family Tuesday April 23rd from 4:00 – 8:00pm for visitation at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio, 43537. The memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 24th at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4560 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, 43614.



Donations may be made in Bill's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo, 2250 North Detroit Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, 43606, or Springfield High School Athletics, 1470 South McCord Road, Holland, Ohio, 43528. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019