William and Evelyn Ritson
William and Evelyn Ritson

William Douglas Ritson Jr. and Evelyn Ritson, who were married 65 years and raised five children in West Toledo before relocating to Florida and Michigan, passed away recently within four months of each other.

William, or Bill or Willie to family and friends, died Aug. 23 after a lengthy illness. He was 85. Evelyn Mae (Rossbach) Ritson, also known as "Evie", died May 6 from Covid-19. She was 83.

Born in Toledo to William and Grace (McAnally) Ritson. Bill worked at the Dana Corp., Spicer Division, for 33 years, retiring in the 1980s.

He was thrifty, fixing anything and everything mostly with what he had on hand. He was a car guy who had more coats of wax on his car in a year than most people would have in all the years they owned a vehicle. He was also an Ohio State football and Cleveland Indians baseball fan.

Evie was born in Toledo on Christmas Day in 1936 to Norman and Esther (Edwards) Rossbach. She worked at Food Town on West Alexis Road for more than 20 years, retiring in 1989.

She liked crafting, sewing, quilting, crocheting, basket weaving, making dolls and teddy bears. Decorating for holidays was always a must. Christmas was special considering it was her birthday, too.

Family always came first. Both loved all their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They attended their sporting events without fail. The couple also loved traveling, camping and fishing. After retirement, they managed a time-share called Coral Cay in Ft. Lauderdale and later lived in Punta Gorda. They returned to their home on Claredale Road in West Toledo before moving to Cement City, MI.

They never had enough time to finish all their work or projects but always found time for hanging out with family and friends.

William and Evelyn are laid to rest in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

Surviving are daughters, Robin (Don) Dermer, Janet and Karen (Pete) Kasper; sons, Douglas and Michael (Brenda); seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their parents; and a granddaughter, Christy Dermer. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
