William B. Miller II
11/23/1952 - 8/27/2020
William B. Miller II, age 67, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at The Laurels of Toledo. He was born on November 23, 1952, in Highland, New York, to William and Helen Miller. He married his loving wife, Susan, on February 28, 1991. He was employed at several Toledo area companies and was self-employed as a metal worker / welder in the construction industry.
William was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and twin daughters, Beth and Holly Miller.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery, 2224 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43607. Contributions in William's memory may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or the Wood County Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit www. walkerfuneralhomes.com