1/
William B. Miller II
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William B. Miller II

11/23/1952 - 8/27/2020

William B. Miller II, age 67, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at The Laurels of Toledo. He was born on November 23, 1952, in Highland, New York, to William and Helen Miller. He married his loving wife, Susan, on February 28, 1991. He was employed at several Toledo area companies and was self-employed as a metal worker / welder in the construction industry.

William was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and twin daughters, Beth and Holly Miller.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery, 2224 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43607. Contributions in William's memory may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or the Wood County Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit www. walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved