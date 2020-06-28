William "Bill" Barnard
William "Bill" Barnard, 69, of Toledo, OH, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1951, to William K. Barnard and Elaine J Barnard in Toledo, OH. A proud graduate of Bowsher High School, where he ran cross country until as he tells it, he began chasing girls. On December 29, 1995, Bill married the love of his life, Kathleen (Lewis). Not having children of his own, he became a beloved Dzia Dzia and step-dad to Kathy's children and was always ready for an adventure. Whether it was a trip to Gatlinburg, Hocking Hills, or Sleeping Bear Dunes he was up to living life to the fullest. Bill retired from Ford in 2015 and has continued to stay active. Kathy and Bill loved day trips to Metzer's Marsh, Point Place, and especially loved looking for American Bald Eagles. When the grandkids would come over or on trips, Bill would teach them about the stars and the constellations. He loved to be a part of his grandkids adventures, whether it was cross country, music, playing chess, etc. Maybe one of the best legacies of Bill Barnard will be he taught all but two of his grandkids how to ride a bike; he was a natural.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathy (Koshia); step-children, Tom (Crystal) Burnworth, Jamie (John) Ward, niece, Sarah Stockman; grandchildren, Gage, Marissa, Adam, Jackson, Sophie, Sadie, and his brother's four grandchildren, Jasper, Nixon, Victoria, and Tatum.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers please support the National Forest: https://www.nationalforests.org/.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.