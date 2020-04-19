William "Bill" Bretz
1938 - 2020
William "Bill" Bretz William "Bill" Bretz, 81 of Petersburg, Michigan, died Tuesday April 14, 2020 peacefully at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. He was born on August 21, 1938, to Henry and Mildred Bretz. Bill is survived by his daughter, Denise; three granddaughters; grandson; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Terry, and many friends and relatives. He will be greatly missed for his sarcasm and great sense of humor. Due to the current health crisis, there will not be a memorial service. Please continue to support Bill's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your prayers and thoughts.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
Goodbye old friend, all I have is memories of our friendship....I will miss deeply the bond you and I had as best friends,...ride free in Heaven now pain free,..save me a spot and we'll see what kind of trouble we can get into....Gone but never forgotten,..I'll raise a couple to your memory.
Rick LaJiness
Friend
Bill was such a wonderful and kind man. I have pictures of Bill with my grandchildren at Milo's summer party. He held my granddaughter the one year the whole time. He would bring the cabbage for the dinner art Milos. we would just sit and laugh every time we seen each other. He truly loved his family. Always talk about Lisa his granddaughter and her son, and his daughter and all grandkids and great grandkids. His eyes wouldjust light up. Truly will be missed and was loved by us.
Lisa Garry-Wilson
Friend
