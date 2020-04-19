William "Bill" Bretz William "Bill" Bretz, 81 of Petersburg, Michigan, died Tuesday April 14, 2020 peacefully at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. He was born on August 21, 1938, to Henry and Mildred Bretz. Bill is survived by his daughter, Denise; three granddaughters; grandson; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Terry, and many friends and relatives. He will be greatly missed for his sarcasm and great sense of humor. Due to the current health crisis, there will not be a memorial service. Please continue to support Bill's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your prayers and thoughts.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.