William Bush



William Madison Bush, peacefully made his transition on August 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his death, 6 children, 8 siblings, 22 grandchildren and 31 great grandchldren.



The memorial service will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 3:00pm at The House of Day Funeral Service.





