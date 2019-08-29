|
William "Bill" Byrne
William "Bill" Byrne, resident of South Toledo passed away peacefully on Saturday August 24, 2019 in his home at the age of 71 years. Bill was born on July 31, 1948 to Hobe and Peg Byrne of Toledo. Bill was a 1967 graduate of Macomber High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Army. Bill served in Vietnam, returned home, worked for the railroad while going to school to become a lawyer. He served in the Lucas County Family Court where he worked until retirement. Bill was a son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend extraordinaire. He was always devoted to his immediate and extended family; becoming involved in any aspect of whatever his family needed; he was the glue. His grandchildren, nieces, and nephews were his pride and joy. Bill loved fishing, Detroit Tigers baseball, and was an avid reader of murder mysteries. Bill is survived by his three sons, James, David (Samantha) and Christian; grandchildren James Jr., Calvin, Armando, Benjamin and Bailey; brothers Thomas, Daniel, Kenneth (Eleanor), Kevin (Cherie) and Douglas and sister Julie (Jeff). He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Joseph Byrne.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday August 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.. Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 31st. beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019