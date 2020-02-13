Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. "Bill" Coyle


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. "Bill" Coyle Obituary
William C. "Bill" Coyle

William C. "Bill" Coyle, 86 years, of Holland, OH passed away Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Toledo Hospice of NW Ohio. Bill was born February 17, 1933 and was the oldest of 8 children born to William and Lillian (Held) Coyle.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School and obtained a degree in music from Bowling Green State University. He served two years in the U.S. Army, playing in the U.S. Army Band.

(When asked by the US Army if he played an instrument, he replied: "Which one do you need?")

Bill graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, and following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bill became a funeral director in the family owned business, James Coyle and Son Funeral Home. He worked alongside his father, his Uncle Jim Coyle and brother, Joe Coyle, eventually rising to the position of owner and president, retiring in January, 1999. He was a member of the Toledo Lions Club for over thirty years.

Bill's passion in life was music. He was a renowned bassist, playing at local and regional venues, including Rusty's Jazz Club. Bill played violin for the Bowling Green Symphony Orchestra for decades. He enjoyed attending the yearly International Jazz Festival in England. His love of Jazz, specifically Stan Kenton was legendary. Bill is mentioned repeatedly in Art Tatum's biography as the Stan Kenton "aficionado. "

Surviving are his beloved wife, Leta; children, Christopher (Catherine) Coyle, Kevin Coyle, Jennifer (Seth) Coyle-Goldstein and Laura (Mike) Heenan; and eleven grandchildren. Bill's siblings are James (Maureen), Mike (Bridget), John B. (Irene), Joe (Bonnie), Ned (Therese) Coyle and Kitty Doherty. His stepchildren, Melinda (Spencer) Housch, Brad Dority, Jill Little and Chris Klueter also survive, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Egli.

Bill's family would like to thank the US Renal Dialysis, Wolf Creek Rehab and the Toledo Hospice of NW Ohio for the extraordinary comfort and the care he received.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Saturday, February 15, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may take the form of contributions to the Toledo Jazz Orchestra, www.toledojazz.org or the North Carolina Yorkie Rescue Organization, www.ncyorkierescue.net where Bill adopted his much-loved Yorkshire Terrier, "Bentley". Please view Bill's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

"The flame flutters, the sparks dim, but the spirit rises to the heavens and bursts into eternal memories that lives in our hearts forever"

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -