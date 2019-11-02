|
William C. Myers
William "Bill" C. Myers, 89, of Toledo, passed away on October 26, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1930 to Chester and Evelyn Myers in Toledo. Bill was a Navy Reserves veteran. He worked as a lithographer for Len Beach Associates and Sidel Ferris & Clark. Bill was a member of Whiteford Valley Golf Club where he was an avid golfer and played with the "Dirty Dozen". He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing trips to Canada, and was an avid Notre Dame fan.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister Caroline Snyder. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy (Filipiak) Myers; sons, Jeff (Susan) and Tim (Bonnie) Myers; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Lehnart, Lisa (Scott Staton) Myers, Scott (Felicia Oehler) Myers, Melissa Myers and Robert Myers; great grandchildren, Maicy and Travis; and extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2-8:00 p.m., with scripture services at 7:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. where visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.
Please send messages of condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019