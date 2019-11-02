Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Myers


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Myers Obituary
William C. Myers

William "Bill" C. Myers, 89, of Toledo, passed away on October 26, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1930 to Chester and Evelyn Myers in Toledo. Bill was a Navy Reserves veteran. He worked as a lithographer for Len Beach Associates and Sidel Ferris & Clark. Bill was a member of Whiteford Valley Golf Club where he was an avid golfer and played with the "Dirty Dozen". He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing trips to Canada, and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister Caroline Snyder. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy (Filipiak) Myers; sons, Jeff (Susan) and Tim (Bonnie) Myers; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Lehnart, Lisa (Scott Staton) Myers, Scott (Felicia Oehler) Myers, Melissa Myers and Robert Myers; great grandchildren, Maicy and Travis; and extended family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2-8:00 p.m., with scripture services at 7:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. where visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.

Please send messages of condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -