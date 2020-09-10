(News story) William C. Nachtrab, 93, a journeyman diemaker who applied know-how and persistence to reach executive roles with one of the country's largest mold and die businesses, itself a division of a legacy Toledo firm, died Aug. 23, in Reunion Court memory care at The Woodlands, Texas.
He was in declining health, his son Bill said. He had the first of two strokes after the 2017 death of his wife, Jane, and moved to Texas to be near his daughter Anne Marie.
Mr. Nachtrab, formerly of Sylvania and West Toledo, closed his career in the late 1990s with the National Center for Tooling & Precision Components. The center, adjacent to the University of Toledo, began in the early 1990s to train precision machining technicians. His roles included director of industry relations, chief operating officer, and finally, president.
"He was so well respected in the industry, it was a natural fit for him," his son Bob said.
Most of his career was at Modern Tools, which became a division of auto-glass maker Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. He was hired in 1964 as a manager of the tool-and-die division and later became general manager of all Toledo plant operations. Modern Tools' Greensboro, N.C., plant operations were added later to his portfolio.
Modern Tools was known as a leader in large molds made for the plastics industry and special tooling for a variety of uses. He was an early adopter of technology, including computer aided design and computer aided machining.
"He was willing to take advantage of the technology and develop it," son Bill said. "He was aggressive. He was a good salesman. He sought solutions that would help the company to prosper."
Son Bob, who worked for his father at Modern Tools, said: "I saw how he built the company. I watched the expansion and the growth.
"He was a true-blue mechanical guy," said son Bob, who became a plant superintendent and later worked in purchasing and finance at General Motors.
"He was always striving to better himself and provide a better life for his family, and that was paramount to him."
Mr. Nachtrab once camped out all day in a buyer's lobby to get an audience and make the case, successfully, that Modern Tools, not a competitor, deserved a multimillion-dollar job.
"His perseverance was awesome, and he had the drive and the motivation as well as the common sense. he knew his business," son Bob said.
Mr. Nachtrab was a tool-and-die apprentice at the former Schultz Die Casting and and was a founder of Dun-Rite Tool & Die.
He was a former president of the Toledo chapter of the National Tool & Die & Precision Machining Association.
Born Nov. 13, 1926, in Toledo, to Clara and Charles Nachtrab as the eighth of nine children, he was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and an Army veteran who served on Okinawa at the end of World War II.
He was a 36-year member of Sylvania Country Club.
He and the former Helen Wahmhoff married Jan. 26, 1948. She died April 1, 1994. He and his second wife, the former Jane Roels Gleespen, were married 22 years until her death Nov. 25, 2017.
Surviving are his sister, Jeanne Laux; sons, Bill and Bob Nachtrab; daughters, Marcia Rashley, Julie Zackrisson, and Anne-Marie Ainsworth; stepsons, Martin, Michael, and Patrick Gleespen; stepdaughter, Susan Mattimoe; 35 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass at Christ the King Church will be private. The service will be live streamed starting at 11 a.m. Saturday via Mr. Nachtrab's tribute wall at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Christ the King Church, where he was a member; Central Catholic High School, or St. Ursula Academy.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.