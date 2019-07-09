William C. "Bill" Schaub



William "Bill" C. Schaub, Sr., age 99, of Temperance, MI, went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019, at The Lakes of Monclova. Bill was born on June 21, 1920, in Toledo, OH, to the late Clifford and Lettie (Misson) Schaub. He graduated from Whitmer High School and was a lifelong member of Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. Bill worked as a building contractor and later as a teacher of building trades at Lenawee Vocational Technical center in Adrian, from which he retired. Education was an important part of Bill's life; after his children earned their college degrees, Bill graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Toledo and a Master's of Arts Degree in Counseling and Guidance from Siena Heights College, Adrian. He also was a real estate and insurance broker for 40 years, retiring from full time activities in 1982. His memberships include the Toledo Elks, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Michigan Education Association. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, archery, dancing, photography, exercising, playing the organ, traveling and time spent with family and friends.



Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Carol Norton; son, Charles (Kristine); daughter-in-law, Sharon Kamm (Ken); grandchildren, Christopher (Laura), Stephen (Eve), April, Alicia (Blake), Sarah (Jay), Melissa (Mike), and Peter (Laura); great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Greta, Ilsa, Donovan, Rachel, Evelyn, Mabel, Dinah, Marilla, Lily, and Mercer; and many nieces and nephews. Bill also was preceded in death by his wife of 75 yrs., Helen (d.2016); son, William C. Schaub, Jr.; son-in-law, James "Bob" Norton; and sister, Phyllis Davis.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422). Additional visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2820 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo, OH 43613. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to Lutheran Church of Our Saviour or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019