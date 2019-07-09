The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Our Saviour
2820 W. Alexis Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Our Saviour
2820 W. Alexis Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schaub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. "Bill" Schaub


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. "Bill" Schaub Obituary
William C. "Bill" Schaub

William "Bill" C. Schaub, Sr., age 99, of Temperance, MI, went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019, at The Lakes of Monclova. Bill was born on June 21, 1920, in Toledo, OH, to the late Clifford and Lettie (Misson) Schaub. He graduated from Whitmer High School and was a lifelong member of Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. Bill worked as a building contractor and later as a teacher of building trades at Lenawee Vocational Technical center in Adrian, from which he retired. Education was an important part of Bill's life; after his children earned their college degrees, Bill graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Toledo and a Master's of Arts Degree in Counseling and Guidance from Siena Heights College, Adrian. He also was a real estate and insurance broker for 40 years, retiring from full time activities in 1982. His memberships include the Toledo Elks, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Michigan Education Association. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, archery, dancing, photography, exercising, playing the organ, traveling and time spent with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Carol Norton; son, Charles (Kristine); daughter-in-law, Sharon Kamm (Ken); grandchildren, Christopher (Laura), Stephen (Eve), April, Alicia (Blake), Sarah (Jay), Melissa (Mike), and Peter (Laura); great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Greta, Ilsa, Donovan, Rachel, Evelyn, Mabel, Dinah, Marilla, Lily, and Mercer; and many nieces and nephews. Bill also was preceded in death by his wife of 75 yrs., Helen (d.2016); son, William C. Schaub, Jr.; son-in-law, James "Bob" Norton; and sister, Phyllis Davis.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422). Additional visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2820 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo, OH 43613. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to Lutheran Church of Our Saviour or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now