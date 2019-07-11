Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lutheran Church of Our Saviour 2820 W. Alexis Rd Toledo , OH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Lutheran Church of Our Saviour 2820 W. Alexis Rd Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Schaub Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William C. Schaub Sr.

1920 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) William C. Schaub, Sr., a builder and real estate broker who in midlife went to college and became a teacher of building trades, died Sunday at the Lakes of Monclova in Monclova Township. He was 99.



He drove and lived independently in Temperance until September.



"His system closed down. He had no disease. He had no pain," his daughter, Carol Norton, said.



He took business courses through the years, but in the late 1960s, with his children through college, Mr. Schaub enrolled in the University of Toledo.



"He felt it important that we all went to school," his daughter said. "And he said, 'Some time, I'm going to go back.' It was something he always wanted to do."



He received a bachelor of science degree and and continued his studies at what was then Siena Heights College in Adrian, from which he received a master's degree in counseling and guidance.



He taught for about a decade at the Lenawee Vocational Technical Center in Adrian, retiring in 1982.



"The teaching fit him so well," his daughter said. "When he was at vo-tech in Adrian, his class built a house a year. He was a stickler and knew what to teach them so everything was perfectly done. When they left, they knew how to lay brick and pour cement and put footers in.



"I'm a teacher," his daughter said, "and the thing that impressed me, the first year he taught, [students] got him a 3-foot trophy that said something like, 'best teacher ever.'"



The house each class built was put on the market, and proceeds helped to fund the program.



He was born June 21, 1920, to Lettie and Clifford Schaub. He attended the former Place High School and then Whitmer High School, graduating in 1937.



Proficient in carpentry, he was a builder and sold building supplies for lumber yards. He and his wife later operated Schaub Realty Co. from their home. He still built houses.



"He could broker his own homes and sell them," his daughter said. "He and my mom both had real estate licenses.



"He was very fair, and he had a good, logical mind," she said. "He knew his business, so when he built a house, he knew how to price it and how to sell it."



He walked Franklin Park Mall most days until he was 97 and bowled and golfed until he was 98. He took part in archery tournaments at Jermain Park.



Mr. Schaub and his wife went dancing most Friday nights at the Eagles. In their 70s, the couple took up western dancing. He could polka and dance to rock 'n' roll.



"Dad's favorite was the waltz," his daughter said. "They liked the big bands and the good old-time songs."



When he had an interest, he pursued it. He bought quality cameras to take photos as he and his wife traveled the country. He got a home organ and taught himself to play.



He and the former Helen Willinger married Jan. 18, 1941. She died Aug. 9, 2016. Their son William C. Schaub, Jr., died Dec. 17, 2006.



Surviving are his daughter, Carol Norton; son, Charles Schaub; seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, with visitation after 10 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to Lutheran Church of Our Saviour or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



