William Calvin Garner
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Calvin Garner II

William Calvin Garner II, age 75, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1944. William was a lifelong resident of Toledo, OH and recently moved to Columbus, OH, with son, William III and daughter-in-law, Melissa. A graduate of Edward Drummond Libbey High School and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University. William was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Private service at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home, 572 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH. A christian burial to follow at Forest Cemetery. Services entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Homes, The Chapel Of Peace, Columbus, OH. Please visit www.thechapelofpeace.com and go to William's obituary page for the live streaming of his service promptly at 11 a.m., May 5, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved