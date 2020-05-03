William Calvin Garner II
William Calvin Garner II, age 75, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1944. William was a lifelong resident of Toledo, OH and recently moved to Columbus, OH, with son, William III and daughter-in-law, Melissa. A graduate of Edward Drummond Libbey High School and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University. William was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Private service at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home, 572 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH. A christian burial to follow at Forest Cemetery. Services entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Homes, The Chapel Of Peace, Columbus, OH. Please visit www.thechapelofpeace.com and go to William's obituary page for the live streaming of his service promptly at 11 a.m., May 5, 2020.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.