William (Bill) Christian Schmidlin passed away on February 24, 2019. Born to Louis and Paulina Schmidlin on October 22, 1929, in Oregon, Ohio, Bill graduated from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Upon honorable discharge as corporal, he worked at McKesson Appliance Company and later had a career at the Chrysler Toledo Machining Plant. He married Elizabeth (Bette) Tussing on December 27, 1952, in Epiphany Lutheran Church in Toledo. A lifelong learner, Bill had many hobbies including clock and watch repair, a craft which he perfected under the apprenticeship of his father-in-law. He went on to operate Bill's Watch Repair and Sales out of his home for many years.



A beloved "Papa" and great grandpa, Bill took great pride in his family. His example of compassion and commitment will set a high family standard for generations to come. Bill was an avid gardener; his bountiful fruit and vegetable harvests always were a source of pride. His passion for travel left many lessons in adventure and resiliency, as well as a lifetime of wonderful memories and stories.



Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bette, children Thomas (Jeanne) Schmidlin of Kent, Ohio, and Sheree (David) Domigan of Temperance, Michigan, grandchildren Lindsay (Marty) Skrzyniecki, Ryan (Juliane) Domigan, Emily Schmidlin, and Katherine (Zachary) Tanner, great-grandchildren Sora and Cassin Domigan and Maxwell Skrzyniecki. He is also survived by brother Frank, sister Ruth Wolf and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Glen, Robert, and Harold and sisters Hazel Holden and Thelma Foley. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 N. Reynolds, Toledo OH 43615, on March 30, 2019, from 3 until 5 pm. Memorials may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church.



