|
|
William Clyde "Smitty" Smith
William Clyde Smith "Smitty" passed away on January 1, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice In Sylvania. Willam was born April 7, 1923 to Louis and Myrtl (Fitzpatrick) Smith In Collingwood, TN. One of eleven children. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enetered the Army in January 1943, as a 19-year old. He served as a Rifle Marksman. His Tour of duty carried him to Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes Rhineland, and England. He was discharged in November 1945. While in the service to his country he received the European African middle eastern service medal with 4 Bronze stars, Good conduct medal, world war II victory medal and American theatre service medal.
December 1946, he made his way to Toledo OH where he worked various jobs leading to Champion Spark Plug where he retired after 30 years of employment. While working at Champion he met the love of his life Vera Mae (Troxel) Smith. They were married for 55 years until her passing in 2006. They had two chilldren: William Larry Smith, Debbie Ann (Shug) (Barry) Smith. He loved working on old cars which he refurbished and enjoyed going to car shows reciving many trophies and awards. He loved to play cards with friends at the American Legion Post and his grandkids, which they always thought he counted cards, and oh the laughter. He did upholstrey work as a hobby. He played pool, bowled on a Maand Paw league. He loved horses, country music and the mulberryette marching unit. He and Vera loved to travel taking trips to Hawaii, out West, and Waynesboro, TN. But his beloved trip was taking his model A replica to Waynesboro, TN and back. He was a grandfather of nine: Shane (Rachael) Smith, Amie Smith, Clint Smith, Guy Smith, (Rebeca Hernandez), Krissy, Chris Poweland, Jamie Wilkes, Freddie Wilkes, Mellissa McCoulah, Deanna McCoulah; he was a Great grand father of eleven: Samira, WillaG, Guy Wm, Valentine, Franki, Cash, Seth, Sophie, Aaliyah, Emilia, Briella. Special times were spent going to circuses, sunday dinners, horse shows and many other events and activities he was involved in. His smile and gentle ways tell the story of his lfe. He was a true southern gentleman. Always there to help tell stories of working on the sawmills, running cars, and many adventures of his younger years. He was preceded in death by his wife Vera; Father Louis; mother Myrtle; brothers, Louis "Daddy Hog" Cecil, Walter Maynard (Mossy), sisters Ruby, Pearl Jewel. Survived by his sister, Mary Nell and countless neices and nephews. special thanks to Debbie at Edeid Hospice.
Visitation Sunday January 5 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard, Toledo OH. Funeral Services Monday January 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery directly after funeral services on Monday morning.
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 4, 2020