(News story) ERIE, Mich. - William D. Frey, who held elective office in Monroe County every decade since the 1970s, including a stint as county prosecutor, when he became known as "Captain Chaos" - a moniker he embraced - and most recently as Erie Township supervisor, died July 14 in his Morin Point home. He was 77.
He learned in April that he had pancreatic cancer, his wife, Joyce Frey, said. He'd dealt with other health problems for much of the last year.
Township attorney Phil Goldsmith said: "Before he fell ill, he was very energetic, and we would kid sometimes he was like the Eveready bunny. He would go from issue to issue and project to project.
"He was a dedicated public servant, and he enjoyed serving people and helping people," Mr. Goldsmith said.
Mr. Frey hadn't attended township board meetings in 2020. Presiding instead was Trustee Mike Grodi, Mr. Frey's deputy the last four years.
"You can't really measure Bill's impact accurately, because it's such a long sustained career," Mr. Grodi said. "Every road, waterline, infrastructure improvement, Bill's hands were on it at some point. You have to admire that model of dedication that he gave back to the public.
"You can't question his durability when it came to being elected and governing," he said. "Some people agreed with Bill, some didn't, but you can't help but sit in awe of that longevity. You have to respect that commitment."
The township board could consider how to fill the vacant supervisor position at its Aug. 11 meeting.
Mr. Frey returned to township office in 2006 as supervisor, a post he held from 1976-84. He was elected township clerk in 1974.
As he sought election in 2008 to a full four-year term, he pointed to his role as the township successfully challenged a zoning request from the owner of a strip club to move closer to I-75 and turned back a U.S. Rail Corp. plan to build a $90-million rail yard through eminent domain.
"All our legal issues have been resolved while I was in office," Mr. Frey told the Blade in 2008. He won re-election and was returned to office in 2012 and 2016.
Mr. Goldsmith, the township's attorney, said: "He had a keen legal mind. He had a tremendous memory, and good lawyers have the ability to analyze legal situations and research them and arrive at hopefully a correct opinion."
Mr. Frey received his law degree from the University of Toledo, which he attended part time over several years. He became a member of the Michigan Bar in 1982 and opened a law office on South Dixie Highway.
He was known for offering his legal services pro bono - without charge.
"We had discussions about that at different times," his wife said. Even when he charged, he sent clients one bill.
"If they never paid, he would never pursue it," his wife said. "I knew how he was, and I knew what wouldn't change him. He was a good person."
Mr. Frey left the supervisor's office in December, 1984, to become Monroe County chief assistant prosecutor. In June, 1986, he was selected as prosecutor by the county's circuit court judges, including William Lavoy, who became judge after serving as prosecutor.
The Marine Corps veteran already had been a police officer in the Kalamazoo, Mich., suburb of Portage, Mich., and a probation officer in southern California. He'd been an insurance adjuster.
As the county's chief law enforcement officer, he accompanied drug task forces on raids. He went to the scenes of murders.
"He relaxes by going out on drug busts," William Godfroy, a Monroe lawyer, told The Blade in 1991.
Some called him "Captain Chaos."
"Bill always wanted to be right in the thick of it," his wife said. "Some people didn't think maybe he was right. He didn't care what other people thought. He did what he felt was the proper thing to do."
He wasn't grandstanding, he told The Blade in 1991. "If you're actually at the scene, you get a better idea of what's going on."
He kept others enthralled with stories of his adventures.
"You just couldn't help but listen to that kind of experience," Mr. Grodi said.
His children were proud of him. They knew he might go back to work at night, his wife said, "but he always came home, and we had our meal together."
Prosecutor Frey attracted controversy - for keeping a law practice, for plea bargaining, for firing an assistant - and lawsuits. He lost his bid for re-election in 1992. In 1999, his law license was suspended for 18 months for professional misconduct in representing a family more than a decade earlier. After the suspension, he let his law license lapse and didn't resume his practice, his wife said.
He was born June 20, 1943, in Toledo to Grace and Omar Frey and grew up in Morin Point. His father was a pharmacist, and his parents had a drug store in Toledo. His father died in 1971 of gunshot wounds suffered in an attempted robbery of the store.
Mr. Frey was a 1961 graduate of Monroe High School and later received a bachelor's degree in political science from Western Michigan University.
Surviving are his wife, the former Joyce McClure, whom he married Feb. 26, 1972; son, Andrew Frey; daughter, Carrie Frey, and brother, Daniel Frey.
The family plans to hold a memorial service in September. Arrangements are by Merkle Funeral Service, Erie.
The family suggests tributes to the Monroe Humane Society or ProMedica Monroe Hospice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.