Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Piechowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. "Bill" Piechowski


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. "Bill" Piechowski Obituary
William "Bill" D. Piechowski

William "Bill" D. Piechowski, 74 of Temperance, MI, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. Born February 20, 1945, in Graceville, Minnesota, he was the son of Lester and Viola (Freske) Piechowski. A US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he married Debra L. Campbell on December 31, 1984. Bill was employed by Giant Oaks Golf Club for the past 19 years. Prior, he worked for Chrysler (Jeep) Corporation for 12 years and Libby Owens Ford for 35 years. Bill was a member of the Southern Michigan Sportsman Club. He was an avid hunter, golfer and bowler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Debra; children, Richard Snell, Billie Jo and Dakota Piechowski; grandchildren, Chase, Lil Ricky, Lucas and Aniya; brother, Robert (Diane) Piechowski; sisters, Joann Bestgen, Judy (Red) Wolf and Jane (Tom) Hess; His life-long friends, George and younger brother, Frank Simone. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis and Michael Piechowski and sister, Betty Stewart.

Visitation will be from 2-8 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 4, 2019. Memorials may be made to the .

pawlakfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now