William "Bill" D. Piechowski
William "Bill" D. Piechowski, 74 of Temperance, MI, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. Born February 20, 1945, in Graceville, Minnesota, he was the son of Lester and Viola (Freske) Piechowski. A US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he married Debra L. Campbell on December 31, 1984. Bill was employed by Giant Oaks Golf Club for the past 19 years. Prior, he worked for Chrysler (Jeep) Corporation for 12 years and Libby Owens Ford for 35 years. Bill was a member of the Southern Michigan Sportsman Club. He was an avid hunter, golfer and bowler.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Debra; children, Richard Snell, Billie Jo and Dakota Piechowski; grandchildren, Chase, Lil Ricky, Lucas and Aniya; brother, Robert (Diane) Piechowski; sisters, Joann Bestgen, Judy (Red) Wolf and Jane (Tom) Hess; His life-long friends, George and younger brother, Frank Simone. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis and Michael Piechowski and sister, Betty Stewart.
Visitation will be from 2-8 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 4, 2019. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019