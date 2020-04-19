William D. Selee William D. Selee (Bill) born October 13, 1929 was reunited with the love of his life, Edith on April 14, 2020. Bill was cherished by his family and friends but is finally at peace. Bill was a proud graduate of Waite High School in l947 where he excelled at basketball and ran cross country. He often referred to Waite as God's country. He married Edith M. Caldwell in September, 1949 and they were a team for over 70 years before she passed in September, 2018. He retired from the Sun Oil Refinery in 1985 after 33 years of dedicated service where he also served as Union Treasurer of the Local OCAW 7-912. He also served in the Ohio National Guard earning the rank of Command Sergeant Major and retired after 39 years of service. His original home was in Oregon, Ohio but moved to Margate, Florida after his retirement. Mom and dad both enjoyed travel, taking cruises, dancing, tennis and the sunshine. Their home was always open to both family and friends. Bill was cherished by his four children - Mark (Judy) Selee, Sheralin (Mike) Phillips, Kelly (Tom) Bury and Scott (Rachelle) Selee. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren...who he was so proud of them all having college degrees. He also has 7 beautiful great-granddaughters and his first great-grandson who will be arriving next month. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian M. Bean and Winfield D. Selee; wife, Edith; and brother-in-law, Richard Swartz. He is survived by his brother, Howard; in laws, Ernie & Eileen Bowman, Nancy Swartz and numerous nieces and nephews. Our dad was surrounded by love and support from his family and the staff of Landings of Oregon, Special thanks to Mel from HomeInstead, Cindy of Landings and Kelly and Jessica from Hospice of NW Ohio. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date at Christ United Methodist Church. Donations may be directed to Hospice of NW Ohio or the Waite Scholarship Program. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.