Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
1929 - 2019
William D. Thomas Obituary
William D. Thomas

William D. Thomas, 89, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. William was born on October 29, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Carmelo and Jeanette (Liotino) Thomas. He was a Veteran of the Air Force, serving in the Korean War. William worked at LOF as a glassworker for many years, before retiring in 1985. He was also a member of the American Legion.

William is survived by his son, David (Lisa) Thomas; grandson, Andrew Thomas, and sister, Josephine. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; parents; siste,r Geacomine DeSantis and brothers, Thomas and Joseph.

Family and Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 3, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in William's name will be directed to St. Francis De Sales High School.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
